Update V0.0.5c

Hi there girls and guys,

in this update I fixed a lot of bugs and added the weapon wheel. I know it will be a bit arkward in the beginning and I brainstorm for a better solution but the quickbar will be used for usables and skills in the future. So yes. It was neccessary but I guess you will be comfortable with it in no time.

I am still working on the cave stuff but I go further with it. I hope you enjoy the fixes and feel free to post everything you find on the discord server. Have a nice start into the week :)

Update notes V 0.0.5c

Additions:

Added key binding setting for the Weapon Wheel

Added Key Binding for Build Mode

Added additional selection to the weapon wheel

Added meteroid minimap and big map icon

Removed Building Plan from crafting list

Changes:

Changed: The Building Plan is no longer required to build. Instead there is a Key to open it (Default "B")

Changed: The Building plan is no longer equipable (If you saved with an equiped plan just take it off of the slot)

Changed: When you near a meteroid it will be shown on the map and minimap

Changed: Updated the map icons

Changed: The Town will now have only one icon on the map to better use the teleporter icon

Changed: The radius to see chicken health bars is raised to better get notice of them

Changed: Horse wagons are able to drive backward now

Changed: Pillars can be placed on walls, door frames and window frames

Fixes: