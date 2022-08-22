 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 22 August 2022

Update V0.0.5c

Build 9362508 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi there girls and guys,

in this update I fixed a lot of bugs and added the weapon wheel. I know it will be a bit arkward in the beginning and I brainstorm for a better solution but the quickbar will be used for usables and skills in the future. So yes. It was neccessary but I guess you will be comfortable with it in no time.

I am still working on the cave stuff but I go further with it. I hope you enjoy the fixes and feel free to post everything you find on the discord server. Have a nice start into the week :)

Update notes V 0.0.5c

Additions:

  • Added key binding setting for the Weapon Wheel
  • Added Key Binding for Build Mode
  • Added additional selection to the weapon wheel
  • Added meteroid minimap and big map icon
  • Removed Building Plan from crafting list

Changes:

  • Changed: The Building Plan is no longer required to build. Instead there is a Key to open it (Default "B")
  • Changed: The Building plan is no longer equipable (If you saved with an equiped plan just take it off of the slot)
  • Changed: When you near a meteroid it will be shown on the map and minimap
  • Changed: Updated the map icons
  • Changed: The Town will now have only one icon on the map to better use the teleporter icon
  • Changed: The radius to see chicken health bars is raised to better get notice of them
  • Changed: Horse wagons are able to drive backward now
  • Changed: Pillars can be placed on walls, door frames and window frames

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Bed icon is not shown after register to a bed
  • Fixed: Planting seeds will not remove the required item
  • Fixed: Sleeping will not unmount the character
  • Fixed some warnings that will cause the game to run slower over time
  • Fixed: Iron can not be gathered with copper tools
  • Fixed: The quest "How to survive Part 10" can not be finished because the building plan is not craftable anymore
  • Fixed: Weapons and tools attached to the character are disturbing when in first person view
  • Fixed: The char is using the item in the hotbar slot after join or load a game
  • Fixed: Bosses will be completely healed when accidentally walked over the reset area when they are not in fallback state
  • Fixed: Bosses will turn to the player even if they are killed
  • Fixed: AI can not move through door frames
  • Fixed: Ceilings can not be placed when 2 other celings are there for support
  • Fixed: Translation for Iron hatchet and pickaxe in the anvil is wrong
  • Fixed: often misshits when using tools to collect resources
  • Fixed: Shield is not usable
  • Fixed: Torch is not usable after changing weapons
  • Fixed: Elk is killed with one hit
  • Fixed: When an animal is catched with a lasso, other player can do it too and break the following path
  • Fixed: Eating, drinking is not possible while sitting on a mount
  • Fixed: Picking up a chicken and release it will reset the egg laying timer
  • Fixed: Chickens do not lay eggs when not in their near
  • Fixed: some collisions with wagons
  • Fixed: Smoke is not blocked by roofs and stairs etc
  • Fixed: Smoke is not replicated correctly in Hosted sessions
  • Fixed: AI is not moving on dedicated servers

