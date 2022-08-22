UPDATE: Keybinds + Controller Support!

Hey everyone,

Just letting you know that keybinds have been added to the game, as well as controller support. You can now rebind all the major inputs from the pause/options menu! It's a little janky in places at the moment, sometimes it'll change the wrong inputs-- I'm going to be working on smoothing out the experience, but I'd like to start adding some actual content to the game first.

You should be able to fully play the game with a controller, including navigating any UI/menus. There are some prompts that haven't been changed yet, and the cursor is a little stiff to control at the moment, but again, this will be worked on after I've managed to push out some content updates.

This week I'm going to get to work on the big list of upgrades to be added to the game, so keep your eyes peeled for an update regarding that. There's also going to be a major change to the way elemental effects work in the game.

Going forward, you can expect the new playable character to be ready early September. I'm currently calling this character "Glitch", and they're equipped with a VERY fun dash ability. I can't wait for you to try it out.

Best,

Spargit