Update notes for v1.12.0

Hello everyone!
The latest update brings a variety of smaller fixes all documented below:
Bugfixes
- Fixed player choice window sometimes overlapping dialogue window
- Don't allow skipping through multiple messages by keeping enter pressed.
- Chapter 2, Fixed bug in Phaladar where nighttime would reset to daytime when entering specific rooms
- Various passability fixes
I've been pretty busy with working on Numina Part 2, so feature updates that affect the entire game have been a bit delayed in favor of getting Part 2 as soon as possible to the Alpha stage :)
Changed files in this update