Update notes for v1.12.0

Hello everyone!

The latest update brings a variety of smaller fixes all documented below:

Bugfixes

Fixed player choice window sometimes overlapping dialogue window

Don't allow skipping through multiple messages by keeping enter pressed.

Chapter 2, Fixed bug in Phaladar where nighttime would reset to daytime when entering specific rooms

Various passability fixes

I've been pretty busy with working on Numina Part 2, so feature updates that affect the entire game have been a bit delayed in favor of getting Part 2 as soon as possible to the Alpha stage :)