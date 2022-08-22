 Skip to content

Numina update for 22 August 2022

Update notes for v1.12.0

22 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The latest update brings a variety of smaller fixes all documented below:

Bugfixes

  • Fixed player choice window sometimes overlapping dialogue window
  • Don't allow skipping through multiple messages by keeping enter pressed.
  • Chapter 2, Fixed bug in Phaladar where nighttime would reset to daytime when entering specific rooms
  • Various passability fixes

I've been pretty busy with working on Numina Part 2, so feature updates that affect the entire game have been a bit delayed in favor of getting Part 2 as soon as possible to the Alpha stage :)

Changed files in this update

