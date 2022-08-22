Patch Notes v1.0.7

Blink!

This new motion setting disables the signature HOP transfer animation and replaces it with a 'blink' effect. Hopefully most players will never choose to use it, but a number have mentioned experiencing motion sickness from the HOPs - hope this helps with that.

Find the setting under MainMenu / Input / Motion.

Change: Perf Mons (the screens with local area stats) can now be long-HOPped to (so long as they've been ctrl'd) [requested by mab]

Change: EMU sensor selection weight selection bias much more strongly towards sensors at screen centre [requested by mab]

Change: EMU sensor selection - you can now hit X to eXclude the currently selected sensor - can be useful if it's getting in the way of selecting the one you intend

Improvement: If drill tip comes into contact with a faulting thing, very high chance the faulting thing will implode [Hnrz]

Fix: If you're carrying something and toggle between virtual/real state, the thing you're carrying

shouldn't follow the camera [mab] Fix: Ensure you can't get stuck in the join from launch ctrl -> egonomics [reported by TennSeven]

Fix: Download and Drill tools weren't retracting if bug broken

Fix: A small viewpoint host was not ctrl-able in Legacy Systems [oku]

Patch download size: 31 MB.