 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 22 August 2022

Patch Notes v1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9362354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.0.7

  • Blink!

This new motion setting disables the signature HOP transfer animation and replaces it with a 'blink' effect. Hopefully most players will never choose to use it, but a number have mentioned experiencing motion sickness from the HOPs - hope this helps with that.

Find the setting under MainMenu / Input / Motion.

  • Change: Perf Mons (the screens with local area stats) can now be long-HOPped to (so long as they've been ctrl'd) [requested by mab]
  • Change: EMU sensor selection weight selection bias much more strongly towards sensors at screen centre [requested by mab]
  • Change: EMU sensor selection - you can now hit X to eXclude the currently selected sensor - can be useful if it's getting in the way of selecting the one you intend
  • Improvement: If drill tip comes into contact with a faulting thing, very high chance the faulting thing will implode [Hnrz]
  • Fix: If you're carrying something and toggle between virtual/real state, the thing you're carrying
    shouldn't follow the camera [mab]
  • Fix: Ensure you can't get stuck in the join from launch ctrl -> egonomics [reported by TennSeven]
  • Fix: Download and Drill tools weren't retracting if bug broken
  • Fix: A small viewpoint host was not ctrl-able in Legacy Systems [oku]

Patch download size: 31 MB.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1571941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link