Factorio Version 1.1.68 released as stable

Changelog of versions 1.1.61 to 1.1.67
Minor Features
- Added support for SRV records on Windows.
- Added support for SRV records on Linux and MacOS.
Changes
- The game no longer requires re-entering server passwords when restarting to sync mods or mod settings.
- When joining modded games mods and settings are synced at the same time reducing the number of restarts needed.
- Integrated SDL_Mixer for audio mixing, which is now the default mixer.
- Added PulseAudio driver for the SDL audio backend.
- Added Wayland driver for the SDL video backend.
- Updated the --audio-driver command line option description for Windows, and added the option for Linux and Mac.
- Storage tanks can now show fluid connection info.
Bugfixes
- Fixed server getting stuck at "Saving the map for player" for 20 seconds sometimes if a client disconnects shortly after connecting.
- Fixed server getting stuck at "Saving the map for player" forever in some rare situations.
- Fixed highlight box on curved-rail would not render selection box correctly. more
- Fixed heavy-mode when character dies in multiplayer. more
- Fixed that the "run forest, run" achievement could be unlocked by shooting trees instead of running them over. more
- Fixed a crash when trying to read LuaEntity::neighbours on a WallConnectable when one of the neighbours is a ghost. more
- Fixed recipe highlights in the assembling machine GUI. more
- Fixed an issue with the prototype explorer GUI and guns. more
- Fixed false-positive desyncs when using mods and running /c game.force_crc() or /toggle-heavy-mode more
- Fixed a crash when defining a fluid stream prototype with zero particles. more
- Fixed a GUI layering issue related to some error messages. more
- Fixed not being able to open blueprint books in books through the quickbar. more
- Fixed LuaSurface::find_entities_filtered would fail to find entities by collision mask if they only collide with tiles. more
- Fixed that pump that cannot interact with fluid wagons would crash on save after position change. more
- Fixed a desync when canceling deconstruction of cliffs when a robot has already thrown the explosive. more
- Fixed startup mod settings would show as being able to be reset while the game is running. more
- Fixed an issue when installing mod dependencies related to base-game dependencies. more
- Fixed an issue with biter AI that could freeze the game. more
- Fixed a crash when viewing other player inventories when changing controllers. more
- Fixed that the LuaPlayer::remove_alert 'prototype' parameter wouldn't accept an actual prototype instance. more
- Fixed character inventory was not auto sorted when changing armor. more
- Fixed that the reset-to-default tooltip for string mod settings wasn't fully localised. more
- Fixed a crash when trying to draw a wire connected linked container in a blueprint. more
- Fixed linked containers with filters would not preserve filters while there are no containers placed. more
- Fixed a crash when using SDL audio backend with configurations other than stereo. more
- Fixed a desync when using LuaGameScript::get_train_stops when there are multiple stops found.
- Fixed a crash related to transport belts and item entities. more
- Fixed linked container content was cleared when entity dies leaving a ghost. more
- Fixed linked container content was cleared when fast-replacing through script. more
- Fixed locomotives on curved rails would not snap to train stops. more
- Fixed a crash related to audio. more
- Fixed that it was possible to provide invalid path_resolution_modifier value to LuaSurface::request_path. more
- Fixed double click interaction with number input. more
- Fixed teleporting spidertrons across surfaces while also changing their position. more
- Fixed manual filter insertion logic with modded container entities. more
- Fixed a crash related to multiplayer latency and modded selection tools. more
- Fixed an inserter activity progress being incorrect for certain orientations.
- Fixed a sound instance leak. more
- Fixed integer mod settings would allow decimal values. more
- Fixed that renaming a spidertron wouldn't include the player during the Lua event. more
- Fixed a lag spike when finishing selection of entities in chart view far from the center of the map. more
- Fixed a crash related to copy tool when cursor stack was cleared during setup blueprint event. more
- Fixed multiple instances of the same working sound syncing up, causing "phasing" artefacts.
- Fixed fluid wagon fluid tooltips would round the amount shown incorrectly.
- Fixed some sounds playing in fog-of-war when they shouldn't.
- Fix modded entities not showing input-output fluid connection arrows more
- Fixed LuaControl::enable/disable_flashlight when LuaPlayer points at a player with CharacterController. more
- Fixed incorrect fluid arrows on chemical plants, pumpjacks and oil refineries more
Modding
- The mod settings GUI will now show the 'tooltip' icon for any settings that have tooltips.
- Added a reset button to each mod setting in the mod settings GUI.
- Modded tips and tricks information is remembered when the associated mods are temporarily removed/disabled.
- Added support for container entities with filters by using inventory_type = "with_bar" or "with_filters_and_bar".
- Added EntityPrototype::build_grid_size. Supported values are 1 (for 1x1 grid) and 2 (for 2x2 grid).
- Added EntityPrototype::use_exact_mode.
- Added support for circuit connections to linked containers.
- Added the entity prototype flag not-in-made-in to allow hiding things from the 'made in' recipe tooltip.
- Added FluidBox::hide_connection_info. When true the blue fluid connection arrows will not be drawn.
Scripting
- Added LuaControl::crafting_queue_progress write.
- Added LuaTile::tile_ghost.
- Added 'to_be_deconstructed', and 'has_tile_ghost' filters to the options for LuaSurface::find_tiles_filtered.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::indexed_guns. It works as LuaEntityPrototype::guns but returns an array.
- Collision-mask prototype filters for Entity, Tile and Decorative now support a 'contains-any' and 'contains-all' modes.
- Added support to set player.opened to script inventories.
- LuaEntity::get_connected_rail also returns rail_direction and rail_connection_direction going back to origin rail.
- Added on_pre_ghost_upgraded event.
- Added LuaEntity::get_rail_segment_rails.
- Added LuaEntity::is_rail_in_same_rail_segment_as.
- Added LuaEntity::is_rail_in_same_rail_block_as.
- Added LuaEntity::get_parent_signals.
- Added LuaEntity::get_child_signals.
- Added LuaEntity::get_inbound_signals.
- Added LuaEntity::get_outbound_signals.
- Added LuaEntity::rocket_silo_status read and defines.rocket_silo_status
- Added LuaBootstrap::register_metatable.
- Added LuaLogisticNetwork::can_satisfy_request.
- Added LuaLogisticNetwork::get_supply_counts.
- Added LuaLogisticNetwork::get_supply_points.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::use_exact_mode read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::active_energy_usage, idle_energy_usage, lamp_energy_usage reads.
- Added rocket_silo_input, rocket_silo_output, rocket_silo_modules inventory defines.
- Added LuaEquipmentGrid::unique_id read.
- Added LuaForce::color read.
- Added LuaForce::custom_color read/write.
- Added target to on_pre_ghost_upgraded.
- Added target and direction to on_cancelled_upgrade.
- Added LuaEquipmentGrid::find/count methods.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::tile_width/tile_height reads.
- Added LuaEntity::tile_width/tile_height reads.
- Added range_modifier, cooldown_modifier, consumption_modifier fields to AmmoType concept.
- Added LuaEntity::stop_spider().
