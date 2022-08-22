22 August Update - Expanded Settings and Optimisations

Features:

Added a setting to enable or disable loading Images instead of 3d models in the shop. This should help those on older machines who are experiencing reduced performance (and sometimes crashing) towards the end of the wave.

Added a setting to enable or disable V-Sync.

Added a setting to enable or disable Full Screen.

Added a setting to enable or disable the camera moving between rounds.

The setting to enable or disable Depth of Field now also works for the campaign map.

Changed:

Ranged cap has been increased from 6 to 12.

Optimized Luxuria's model.

Optimized Minerva's model.

Optimized Scilla's model.

Optimized Laurelle's model.

Optimized Lucille's model.

Fixes:

Fixed Bonus Objectives counting non-unique units within the bonus calculation.

Fixed champions who could heal enemies if their spell power was lowered enough

This should be our biggest update to address performance issues and instability towards the end of a match. If you are experiencing issues, please turn off 3d models in the shop. What's been occurring is all 121 units have been loaded into memory towards the end of the match, and the internal unity process to clean them up is causing issues.