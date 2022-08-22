2022 New Update! Additional Turkish updates, and more

Long time no see.

Here's news of the Lynn update for 2022.

1. Add various languages

First, the Turkish language was updated in Lynn.

You can now enjoy this game in Turkish.

Despite the many letters and difficult sentences,

I would like to thank the Turkish user who translated it into Turkish.

2. Modify some language sentences

Lynn games had problems with some translated languages.

Some sentences with these translation problems have been corrected.

I would also like to thank the users of various countries for their help.

3. Fixing bugs

There were some bugs in the lean game that prevented the game play.

This bug was harder to fix than I thought.

However, thanks to the efforts of our team's developers, we were able to fix some of these bugs.

Because Lynn was implemented by complex puzzle rules,

There are still some bugs left.

I will update it when I have a chance to fix it later.

I hope we all have good news next time

and I hope Lynn was a good memory for you.