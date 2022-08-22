Wandering Ark & English text Improving

Hi, my friends!

The Wandering Ark, the first milestone of EA, has finally been completed. In this version, human factions will encounter visiting Mozi ark, and trade learning points, blueprints and skill chips with the ark. The relationship of each other will be improved during the transaction. With the increase of relationship, more advanced blueprints and chips and more learning points can be purchased. When the relationship is max, a mysterious event will also be triggered. And if the Omnic Apocalypse can successfully pursue and destroy Mozi ark, it will also open another road for them. Along with this version, a number of new collections and achievements are available.

Another important thing is that RustyRed, a player on discord, proofread the English text of the whole game and carefully polished it. Let's thank him for his dedication!

Gameplay improvement:

Now when we start the game, we can choose the economic bonus settings of players and AI. Improved the governance effect of fleet commanders staying on the planet. AI won'tl start attack until the third month. Reduced the number of months and cost spent for the policy of Luna Battlecruiser. Removed one Cog Tradeship from the initial fleet of Duke Liefeng. The exiled Princess Jing will not visit the Imperial factions that have become vassals. In atuo-battle, the pirates can no longer capture the units that have Indomitable and the Omnic units mastered the Policy Omnic Liberate. Some text descriptions are adjusted.

Bug Fixed:

Fixed a bug that might cause crush in auto-battle. Fixed a bug that the fleet buttons on the right side would be invalid after clicking the Next Month button and cancel. Fixed a bug that the Omnic units mastered the Policy Omnic Liberate are still affected by the tactical skills that reduce morale. Fixed a bug that the battlefield has a 21st turn.

From tomorrow I will start work for the version 0.8.0. It is expected that we can play the Blackdragon Spawns after two weeks' development.

Please look forward to the coming of the black dragon!

Han Zhiyu