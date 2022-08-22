v1.9 - Goblins Attack! - now live

Thanks to all who joined the v1.9 beta. It's now fully live.
v1.9 introduces an explosive new branch plus many new spells and abilities. A huge number of small tweaks and improvements have been included.
v1.9 summary:
- New branch GREAT HALL: tons of goblins and explosions
- Three new spells: VORTEX, FETTER, and QUILLS
- Six new abilities: AURA, SHRED, WRING, GUZZLE, ASSASSINATE, and FRENZY
- Abilities now take 0 turns and can be chosen out of 3 options
- Changes to Officer, Apothecary, Assassin, Commander, and Challenger disguises
- UMBRA has been properly nerfed
- Improvements to BLINK, TEMPEST, WARD, LEVITATE, and BLAST
- Options menu reworked. Custom input delay option added to fix numerous control issues.
- Tons of bug fixes, gameplay tweaks, and UI improvements
- Noise system revisited and now shown on UI
- Secrets?!?
Full changelog:
New Content
- New branch GREAT HALL: tons of goblins and explosions
- New monster Goblin Hurler: throws bomb
- New monster Balaur Hatchling: an early game version of the Balaur but this one is completely blind.
- New spell VORTEX: pulls monsters in and around you and damages flying/floating monsters
- New spell FETTER: binds a monster in magical chains that cause levitation and prevent movement
- New spell QUILLS: gives you a magical shield based on your missing health that reflects melee attack damage
- Vampire abilities now take 0 turns and can be chosen out of 3 options just like spells
- New ability AURA: a rapidly shrinking aura of immunity that can be used to shield yourself or allies
- New ability SHRED: damages monsters near you and adds Bleeding
- New ability WRING: causes non-bleeders to become bleeders
- New ability GUZZLE: collects all nearby blood
- New ability ASSASSINATE: teleport next to the closest enemy and give them stunned and vulnerable statuses for 1 turn
- New ability FRENZY: sets your HP to 1 and gives you a quills shield equal to your missing health
- New Legendary Grimoire that gives more spell options or more mana
- New MALLEABLE MODE. All spells, abilities, stat upgrades, etc. are chosen for you.
- Added 4 new entrances to the hotel
- New item Hunter's Lens: improves your critical hit chances
Graphics changes
- The explosion animation has been redrawn to look a lot better
- Chests now explode their items onto the surrounding tiles instead of just being a menu
- One turn illumination from spells now draws instantly
- Bats added to the title screen
- Added fadeouts to a few spell animations like FIRESTORM
- Primers have been colored blue to more clearly distinguish them from grimoires
- Now drawing blood behind torches... it looked really weird before
- New chair obstacle with 4 direction sprites
- Camera zooms in when talking to friendlies
Gameplay & UI
- Noise is now displayed on the main UI. Many actions that were missing noise now have them and the system has been rebalanced.
- Commander now starts with AURA, Assassin with FADE, and Alchemist with WRING
- Apothecary given another extra poison resist level
- Officer now gets a full HP/MP heal on level up
- Challenger now starts with an ability when starting as vampire
- Significantly buffed weekly challenge archenemies (they were real pushovers before)
- Raised the chance for Challenger to start as vampire to 50:50
- UMBRA has been nerfed. It should still be a great spell but not so good it trivializes the game.
- UMBRA minions are sped up but weaker, so you don't have to wait on them so much.
- No more UMBRA healing on Revenant
- Hotel stairs can now collapse. Collapsed stairs require an extra turn to climb.
- Allied vampires no longer steal your blood unless they need it and you don't
- Stun and frozen moment now reduce evasion to 0
- Fixed a bug with Vulnerable inadvertently reducing Defense. With this change, Vulnerable should cause slightly less extra damage.
- Critical chance is shown on the character sheet
- Werewolves have been reworked: They now have a huge crit chance and heal/satiate on crit
- SWAP has been folded into BLINK (if a monster is in that direction, you swap)
- TEMPEST is now a lot more consistent
- BLINK has been made more accurate with further guaranteed distance
- WARD cost reduced
- BLAST can now destroy walls starting at level 2
- QUAKE damage now requires line of sight
- LEVITATE speed up increased by 1
- Big sludge XP cut in half (because you also get XP for the spawned sludges)
- Ice House monsters are now immune to cold so they won't die in the icy water
- Spiridus has been made flying
- Demon Blood potions are again guaranteed in every run
- Bleeding now does 1 damage in Easy, 3 in Despair
- Monsters will now stay in the same relative position when climbing stairs with you if possible
- Reduced Magma Golem chance per turn to create magma
- Bounty Potion payout is now purely based on turn count which should be way more consistent
- Tooltips added to small disguise buttons
- Message added if user tries and fails to use diagonal movement for various reasons
- Moroi and Samca are now vulnerable to moonlight
- Hunter gets QUILLS now instead of ENRAGE, which wasn't really something you could play around
- Added the times when you changed form to the morgue
- Goblin Anarchist now only combusts with a 1 tile radius regardless of if they blow up before or after death
Options & Controls
- The option menu has been reworked: options are now grouped by subheaders
- All options now have detailed descriptions
- Added visible values to slider options
- Added a custom input repeat option that fixes a slew of horrible control issues for some people (this includes accidentally flying across the map if you hold down a movement key or shooting the revolver 10 times in a split second and ruining the tutorial)
- Added the ability to bind some arbitrary keys that were not supported before (e.g. Alt)
- Option added to disable xp sound
- Added a button to open the minimap
- Added a button to open the hotel map
- The "center" controller button is now mappable
- Added playstation controller icons
- Ability direction selection has been improved
- Right click now works for examine in keyboard examine mode
- The player can no longer "shoot themselves" which previously did nothing but wasted a bullet
UI
- Spell and ability names are greyed out when unusable
- Broken windows are highlighted on the minimap
- Hunger status is now shown for non-human forms like bat form
- Low level human spell casters now show all possible spells on description so you don't have to examine each one
- Resistance tooltips now have precise detail
- Shadow Form description now shows total values instead of per level values
- Added success rate chance to CHARM failure messages
- Next Page indicator on books
- Added a death tip about examine
- Added a death tip if you die with Vulnerable
- Death tips now have red highlighting on important words
- Added a note on fountain descriptions to say they might identify the associated potion
Bug fixes & Tweaks
- Fixed several display issues with the player or monsters falling in pits
- FINALLY fixed the generation of ugly doors, I think
- Fixed some display issues with the health bar
- Fixed a bug with Samca and frozen moment
- Fixed a weird display message involving Holy Water
- Fixed some dash bugs
- Fixed river portal sprite
- Fixed several ASCII display issues
- Fixed a display issue with commander and firefly
- Fixed a bug with pushing Samcas through sunlight while vulnerable
- Fixed some bugs with shadow minions dying to sunlight
- Fixed an issue with Goblin Anarchist allies hurting you, which was annoying
- Fixed some staircases not spawning far enough from boss
- Fixed a double death message from Goblin Anarchist
- Fixed a bug with talking to bats, which you can now properly do
- Fixed a bug with allies refusing to swap with you if near water
- Clarity reworded, for clarity
- Fixed a bug with tooltips overlapping hotel map and other menus
- Fixed some issues with low screenshake values overriding higher ones
- More clarity on staying in the SHADOWS in the tutorial
