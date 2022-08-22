v1.9 - Goblins Attack! - now live

Share · View all patches · Build 9362163 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to all who joined the v1.9 beta. It's now fully live.

v1.9 introduces an explosive new branch plus many new spells and abilities. A huge number of small tweaks and improvements have been included.

v1.9 summary:

New branch GREAT HALL: tons of goblins and explosions

Three new spells: VORTEX, FETTER, and QUILLS

Six new abilities: AURA, SHRED, WRING, GUZZLE, ASSASSINATE, and FRENZY

Abilities now take 0 turns and can be chosen out of 3 options

Changes to Officer, Apothecary, Assassin, Commander, and Challenger disguises

UMBRA has been properly nerfed

Improvements to BLINK, TEMPEST, WARD, LEVITATE, and BLAST

Options menu reworked. Custom input delay option added to fix numerous control issues.

Tons of bug fixes, gameplay tweaks, and UI improvements

Noise system revisited and now shown on UI

Secrets?!?

Full changelog:

New Content

New branch GREAT HALL: tons of goblins and explosions

New monster Goblin Hurler: throws bomb

New monster Balaur Hatchling: an early game version of the Balaur but this one is completely blind.

New spell VORTEX: pulls monsters in and around you and damages flying/floating monsters

New spell FETTER: binds a monster in magical chains that cause levitation and prevent movement

New spell QUILLS: gives you a magical shield based on your missing health that reflects melee attack damage

Vampire abilities now take 0 turns and can be chosen out of 3 options just like spells

New ability AURA: a rapidly shrinking aura of immunity that can be used to shield yourself or allies

New ability SHRED: damages monsters near you and adds Bleeding

New ability WRING: causes non-bleeders to become bleeders

New ability GUZZLE: collects all nearby blood

New ability ASSASSINATE: teleport next to the closest enemy and give them stunned and vulnerable statuses for 1 turn

New ability FRENZY: sets your HP to 1 and gives you a quills shield equal to your missing health

New Legendary Grimoire that gives more spell options or more mana

New MALLEABLE MODE. All spells, abilities, stat upgrades, etc. are chosen for you.

Added 4 new entrances to the hotel

New item Hunter's Lens: improves your critical hit chances

Graphics changes

The explosion animation has been redrawn to look a lot better

Chests now explode their items onto the surrounding tiles instead of just being a menu

One turn illumination from spells now draws instantly

Bats added to the title screen

Added fadeouts to a few spell animations like FIRESTORM

Primers have been colored blue to more clearly distinguish them from grimoires

Now drawing blood behind torches... it looked really weird before

New chair obstacle with 4 direction sprites

Camera zooms in when talking to friendlies

Gameplay & UI

Noise is now displayed on the main UI. Many actions that were missing noise now have them and the system has been rebalanced.

Commander now starts with AURA, Assassin with FADE, and Alchemist with WRING

Apothecary given another extra poison resist level

Officer now gets a full HP/MP heal on level up

Challenger now starts with an ability when starting as vampire

Significantly buffed weekly challenge archenemies (they were real pushovers before)

Raised the chance for Challenger to start as vampire to 50:50

UMBRA has been nerfed. It should still be a great spell but not so good it trivializes the game.

UMBRA minions are sped up but weaker, so you don't have to wait on them so much.

No more UMBRA healing on Revenant

Hotel stairs can now collapse. Collapsed stairs require an extra turn to climb.

Allied vampires no longer steal your blood unless they need it and you don't

Stun and frozen moment now reduce evasion to 0

Fixed a bug with Vulnerable inadvertently reducing Defense. With this change, Vulnerable should cause slightly less extra damage.

Critical chance is shown on the character sheet

Werewolves have been reworked: They now have a huge crit chance and heal/satiate on crit

SWAP has been folded into BLINK (if a monster is in that direction, you swap)

TEMPEST is now a lot more consistent

BLINK has been made more accurate with further guaranteed distance

WARD cost reduced

BLAST can now destroy walls starting at level 2

QUAKE damage now requires line of sight

LEVITATE speed up increased by 1

Big sludge XP cut in half (because you also get XP for the spawned sludges)

Ice House monsters are now immune to cold so they won't die in the icy water

Spiridus has been made flying

Demon Blood potions are again guaranteed in every run

Bleeding now does 1 damage in Easy, 3 in Despair

Monsters will now stay in the same relative position when climbing stairs with you if possible

Reduced Magma Golem chance per turn to create magma

Bounty Potion payout is now purely based on turn count which should be way more consistent

Tooltips added to small disguise buttons

Message added if user tries and fails to use diagonal movement for various reasons

Moroi and Samca are now vulnerable to moonlight

Hunter gets QUILLS now instead of ENRAGE, which wasn't really something you could play around

Added the times when you changed form to the morgue

Goblin Anarchist now only combusts with a 1 tile radius regardless of if they blow up before or after death

Options & Controls

The option menu has been reworked: options are now grouped by subheaders

All options now have detailed descriptions

Added visible values to slider options

Added a custom input repeat option that fixes a slew of horrible control issues for some people (this includes accidentally flying across the map if you hold down a movement key or shooting the revolver 10 times in a split second and ruining the tutorial)

Added the ability to bind some arbitrary keys that were not supported before (e.g. Alt)

Option added to disable xp sound

Added a button to open the minimap

Added a button to open the hotel map

The "center" controller button is now mappable

Added playstation controller icons

Ability direction selection has been improved

Right click now works for examine in keyboard examine mode

The player can no longer "shoot themselves" which previously did nothing but wasted a bullet

UI

Spell and ability names are greyed out when unusable

Broken windows are highlighted on the minimap

Hunger status is now shown for non-human forms like bat form

Low level human spell casters now show all possible spells on description so you don't have to examine each one

Resistance tooltips now have precise detail

Shadow Form description now shows total values instead of per level values

Added success rate chance to CHARM failure messages

Next Page indicator on books

Added a death tip about examine

Added a death tip if you die with Vulnerable

Death tips now have red highlighting on important words

Added a note on fountain descriptions to say they might identify the associated potion

Bug fixes & Tweaks