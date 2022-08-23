FPV.SkyDive update v1.5 + New Map

Orqa presents a new Racecourse map, bringing exciting new features! Racecourse map opens the possibility of practicing on a large open area next to the river, forest and the hippodrome.

The map also features environment sounds and, for the first time, water effects! The new map will be updated over time with additional objects and animations! It offers 4 brand-new tracks specifically optimized for FPV Pilots.

The stadium map and all tracks from the stadium are temporarily removed from the simulator. Racecourse also becomes map that is used in Training.

The new update includes:

New Racecourse map with 4 racing tracks

Fixed problem where multiple number of batches in maps led to poor performance

LZ4 build compression, enabling reduced simulator size

New analog video effect (Camera Noise)

Map borders fix

Track fix on Midnight Airport DLC Map

Refactored Reset option that resets map faster

Minor changes in Video Settings

WARNING: A somewhat lower performance on the Racecourse map is possible in the initial phases of release. The overall performance will, however, be improved in the upcoming updates.

Also, we advise you to use the new analog effect with Resolution scaler above 0.7 for a better look.

