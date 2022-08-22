Lost Depths DLC & Update 35 Now Live on PC/Mac

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Continue your Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure with the Lost Depths dungeon DLC pack and Update 35 base-game patch.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths is now live on PC/Mac and Stadia*, and arrives September 6 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles. This new DLC game pack introduces two dungeons to challenge four-player PvE groups, Graven Deep and Earthen Root Enclave, and expands upon the ongoing Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure.



You can access the DLC via ESO Plus™ membership or purchase it with crowns from the in-game Crown Store.

This release also includes the free Update 35 base-game patch, which provides all ESO players with a series of additions and improvements to the game. Check out the patch notes for both Lost Depths and Update 35 on our official forums.

Lost Depths DLC Game Pack

Delve into two challenging new four-player dungeons, Graven Deep and Earthen Root Enclave, and set up the adventure to come with two stand-alone stories that lead into the events of this year’s final zone DLC, The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong.

Graven Deep

Explore a mysterious uncharted island and help Dhulef of the Mages Guild delve into a vast underwater Dwarven facility. But be warned. The isle you and your party have landed upon is home to all manner of deadly beasts. Additionally, within the depths of the enormous undersea complex, the lost souls of sailors protect an ancient secret.



The dead protect the deep

Together, you and your allies can uncover the mysteries of Graven Deep, put a stop to the storms that plague the sailors of the Abecean Sea, and discover new lore surrounding the legendary Druid King and his journey to the Systres Archipelago. You can learn more about this delve into the deep in our recent preview blog.

Earthen Root Enclave

Once a sanctuary for all the druids of the Systres, Earthen Root Enclave has come under attack from the vicious Firesong Circle. Learn more about the Archipelago’s unique druid factions as you contend with Firesong warriors, powerful constructs, and even corrupted spirits that seek to plunder the sacred haven.



Fight to defend Earthen Root Enclave

You and your party must help Druid Laurel defend the enclave from the marauders, protect the site’s most revered relics, and confront a new danger that threatens to bring ash and ruin to Tamriel. Learn more about Earthen Root Enclave, its setting, and challenges in our preview blog.

By completing both dungeons in Normal, Veteran, and Hard Mode difficulties, you can uncover unique challenges and rewards (including item sets and collectibles) specific to this DLC. As part of the Legacy of the Bretons adventure, what you discover in these two new PvE experiences will have ramifications for both the people of the Systres Archipelago and the larger year-long saga.

Getting Started with Lost Depths

You can access The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths DLC game pack via ESO Plus membership or purchase it for 1,500 crowns from the in-game Crown Store (listed under DLC). Note that if your ESO Plus membership lapses, you will lose access to the DLC until you renew your membership or purchase it with crowns, but you won’t lose any items, Achievements, or other rewards you earned while you had access.

The Lost Depths Collector’s Bundle is also available for 4,000 crowns and includes access to the DLC game pack, the Turquoise War Pangrit mount, the Pangrit Nymphling pet, and five Crown Experience Scrolls. You can purchase the Collector’s Bundle from the Featured section of the in-game Crown Store.



The Lost Depths Collector’s Bundle

With access to the Lost Depths DLC, you can begin your Legacy of the Bretons adventure by the following methods:

By teleporting directly into the two dungeons from your map

By using the Dungeon Finder tool

By walking up to the dungeon entrances within High Isle (Earthen Root Enclave) and Amenos (Graven Deep)

Finally, simply by entering either of these two new dungeons, you receive the Mulberry Hermit Crab pet!



Get this free pet when you enter either new dungeon

Also releasing at the same time as the Lost Depths DLC is the Update 35 base-game patch. This free update is available for all ESO players, no purchase required, and includes a host of balance and bug fixes, combat changes, the introduction of special Battlegrounds weekends, and boosts to XP gains when engaging in PvP activities in general. To see a complete list of all the changes coming as part of Update 35, visit the Patch Notes section of our official forums.

Delve into the Lost Depths

The Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure continues with The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths DLC and challenges you and your party to delve into two new exciting dungeons. New stories, characters, and dangers await those willing to confront the Firesong Circle or investigate the lore of the Druid King—good luck! Let us know if you’re excited to explore the Lost Depths DLC via Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook!

The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths DLC game pack and free Update 35 base-game patch is now live on PC/Mac and Stadia*, and arrives on Xbox and PlayStation consoles September 6, 2022.

*Available only in limited territories.