Black One Blood Brothers update for 22 August 2022

Update 1.31: Night lighting

Build 9361976

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.31 is officially available. This update adds a new lighting rendering by night. The night missions are now brighter and offers new possibilities to try a mission without NVG!



Furthermore, melee system of FPP is improved for a better immersion.
Obviously, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

[CHANGELOG]

  • Add: New lighting rendering by night
  • Add: New melee rendering of FPP
  • Add: Glass with low opacity texture for each glasses
  • Improve: Player or AI can heal another operator if -80% health (instead of -30%)
  • Improve: Animation of player interaction keeps FPP
  • Improve: Scaling of camo texture on all firearms
  • Improve: Scaling of camo texture on all suppressors
  • Improve: Scaling of camo texture on all flashlights and lasers
  • Improve: Scaling of camo texture on all grenade-launchers, foregrips and bipods
  • Fix: Scaling of flashlight "PolyTec N-O" on handgun "Lock-17"
  • Fix: IR mode of flashlight/laser could be enabled by default even if doesn't have IR mode
  • Fix: Hand left could have wrong location with FPP sprint animation
  • Fix: Some texts errors

