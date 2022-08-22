Update 1.31: Night lighting

Dear operators,
1.31 is officially available. This update adds a new lighting rendering by night. The night missions are now brighter and offers new possibilities to try a mission without NVG!
Furthermore, melee system of FPP is improved for a better immersion.
Obviously, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.
[CHANGELOG]
- Add: New lighting rendering by night
- Add: New melee rendering of FPP
- Add: Glass with low opacity texture for each glasses
- Improve: Player or AI can heal another operator if -80% health (instead of -30%)
- Improve: Animation of player interaction keeps FPP
- Improve: Scaling of camo texture on all firearms
- Improve: Scaling of camo texture on all suppressors
- Improve: Scaling of camo texture on all flashlights and lasers
- Improve: Scaling of camo texture on all grenade-launchers, foregrips and bipods
- Fix: Scaling of flashlight "PolyTec N-O" on handgun "Lock-17"
- Fix: IR mode of flashlight/laser could be enabled by default even if doesn't have IR mode
- Fix: Hand left could have wrong location with FPP sprint animation
- Fix: Some texts errors
Changed files in this update