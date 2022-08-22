2.909 - few bug fixes and updates

BUGS:

[⚒️ ] Buy all coffee is showing 0 but boosts all the desserts anyways.

[⚒️ ] Mixed trainer settings didn't quite add to 100.

[⚒️ ] Build store on portrait isn't scaled right.

[⚒️ ] Challenges caused the game to get stuck on main screen when loading new daily challenges if the store was left with only choc. chip cookies.

Adjustments:

[⚒️ ] Start "Trays to buy PR" at 0 not 100.

[⚒️ ] New trainer buttons are too close to the slider.

[⚒️ ] Notification now shows to players in game if version updates, not just on boot.

Features:

[⚒️ ] Next event countdown where event area is when no event.