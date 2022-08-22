 Skip to content

Destiny of the World update for 22 August 2022

Destiny of the World 1.0 Released!

Build 9361945

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Germany has invaded Poland! Britain and France followed quickly with declarations of war against Germany. War will soon engulf the world.

DOTW has now left Early Access and has entered Full Release. Play as one of the 8 major participants, controlling your country's military, production, research, trade, and espionage. Can you change the outcome of World War II?

Explore "what ifs": what if Spain had joined the war? What if Japan didn't attack Pearl Harbor? What if Germany had developed the atomic bomb?

Formulate your strategies and issue your orders and see if you can lead your country to victory!

