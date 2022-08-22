Mischievous Monday #2

Welcome fellow wretched to the inaugural Mischievous Monday (which is unhelpfully titled #2 despite being the first, but ignore that as it's just to conform with the game version). :]

Mischievous Mondays are content update days and should hopefully occur every couple of weeks, or more or less frequently depending on the content. Smaller patches with bug fixes and balance tweaks will still go on through the week if needed, but all new content and features will come on Mondays.

In today's update a new class has been added called the Sorcerer Hollow. He specialises in collecting and casting powerful spells, which alongside his Doppleganger chums creates a hell of a mess.

A new Endless Skirmishes map has been added called the Pumpkiny Patch, where haunted scarecrows and unfathomably fat pumpkins grow.

Added 11 new relics: Magical Bum Bag, Soul Blades, Horoscope Charm, Voodoo Doll, Blood Pact, Flesh Larva, Penitence Pin, Unholy Bloom, Holy Bloom, Loot Box, Magnifying Glass.

Added 5 new spells: Magical Chest, Confetti Cannon, Drain Boner, Abracadabra Haste, Abracadabra Hex.

Added 3 new music tracks (Arpanauts, All Of Us, A Night Of Dizzy Spells) which have also been added to the Steam Album.

Added 6 achievements related to new content but also a Gigald challenge run you'll probably forget about.

Enjoy! :]

Oh and some bug fixes while I'm here...