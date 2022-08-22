PunjiVR Update 8

New:

Flyable UH-1 Huey

Flight Range Map

Custom Radio

Difficulty Options

Major Changes/Fixes:

Player height automatically calibrates on start

Added color filter to camera

Major optimizations for environmental objects (trees, foliage, huts...)

AI have a relaxed & alert state, where they start off less aware but get more alert once shooting starts

Player is harder to see when in thick foliage or tall grass (concealment drops every time you shoot though)

Updated & improved UI for QuickPlay mission selection screen

Re-added Buttweiser cans (health items)

Fixed major issue with AI fleeing and getting stuck, not shooting, and/or looking the wrong way

Settings save automatically even if the "Save All" button isn't pressed

Minor Changes/Fixes:

Lowered matcap brightness on many objects

Decreased fog distance & density on Bridge

Slightly increased player view distance on Bridge

Fixed collision issues with rope bridges

Fixed foreguard grab trigger for XM177

Fixed minor audio issues with M60

Fixed issues with M60's dust cover

Edited & rebuilt navmesh on Island Camp

Edited & rebuilt navmesh on Bridge

Added option to disable automatic height calibration

Trigger reset threshold lowered on all firearms

Updated credits page

Added ammo cans to Evac

Increased max enemy presence on Island Camp

Increased enemy presence on Bridge

Enemies fire shorter bursts with default difficulty settings

Decreased hit sound priority to hopefully fix some audio issues

Slightly moved chest webbing forward

Removed LOD group on sandbags that caused visual issues

Added more tips to the rucksack menu

Auto climb tip appears above the player's left hand now

Watchtowers are now auto climbable

Fixed issues with XM177 collision & grab trigger

Made notch on Type 56 slightly wider

Tweaked M60 recoil

Tweaked Thompson recoil

Lowered river speed on Bridge

Increased contrast & decreased brightness on Ruins' temple materials

Lowered muzzle position on Type 56 to adjust for long ranges

Made clearing more clear on Bridge

Fixed issues with guard tower collisions

New Known Bugs/Issues:

No volume control for radio

Some levels may need more optimization

Paddies' palm trees dance and aren't supposed to

Xm177 foreguard grab trigger may need tweaking

Lone wolf mode may not work properly on Bridge

Closing

Update 8 has been in the works for over a long time so I hope the wait was worth it! Shortly after posting this, I'll add a guide that explains how to add custom music, so be on the lookout for that. If you experience any other bugs or problems, don't hesitate to let me know through one of the links below or on the Steam forums. Good luck and remember to check for leeches!

Discord

Twitter

Subreddit