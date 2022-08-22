PunjiVR Update 8

New:
-
Flyable UH-1 Huey
-
Flight Range Map
-
Custom Radio
-
Difficulty Options
Major Changes/Fixes:
- Player height automatically calibrates on start
- Added color filter to camera
- Major optimizations for environmental objects (trees, foliage, huts...)
- AI have a relaxed & alert state, where they start off less aware but get more alert once shooting starts
- Player is harder to see when in thick foliage or tall grass (concealment drops every time you shoot though)
- Updated & improved UI for QuickPlay mission selection screen
- Re-added Buttweiser cans (health items)
- Fixed major issue with AI fleeing and getting stuck, not shooting, and/or looking the wrong way
- Settings save automatically even if the "Save All" button isn't pressed
Minor Changes/Fixes:
- Lowered matcap brightness on many objects
- Decreased fog distance & density on Bridge
- Slightly increased player view distance on Bridge
- Fixed collision issues with rope bridges
- Fixed foreguard grab trigger for XM177
- Fixed minor audio issues with M60
- Fixed issues with M60's dust cover
- Edited & rebuilt navmesh on Island Camp
- Edited & rebuilt navmesh on Bridge
- Added option to disable automatic height calibration
- Trigger reset threshold lowered on all firearms
- Updated credits page
- Added ammo cans to Evac
- Increased max enemy presence on Island Camp
- Increased enemy presence on Bridge
- Enemies fire shorter bursts with default difficulty settings
- Decreased hit sound priority to hopefully fix some audio issues
- Slightly moved chest webbing forward
- Removed LOD group on sandbags that caused visual issues
- Added more tips to the rucksack menu
- Auto climb tip appears above the player's left hand now
- Watchtowers are now auto climbable
- Fixed issues with XM177 collision & grab trigger
- Made notch on Type 56 slightly wider
- Tweaked M60 recoil
- Tweaked Thompson recoil
- Lowered river speed on Bridge
- Increased contrast & decreased brightness on Ruins' temple materials
- Lowered muzzle position on Type 56 to adjust for long ranges
- Made clearing more clear on Bridge
- Fixed issues with guard tower collisions
New Known Bugs/Issues:
- No volume control for radio
- Some levels may need more optimization
- Paddies' palm trees dance and aren't supposed to
- Xm177 foreguard grab trigger may need tweaking
- Lone wolf mode may not work properly on Bridge
Closing
Update 8 has been in the works for over a long time so I hope the wait was worth it! Shortly after posting this, I'll add a guide that explains how to add custom music, so be on the lookout for that. If you experience any other bugs or problems, don't hesitate to let me know through one of the links below or on the Steam forums. Good luck and remember to check for leeches!
