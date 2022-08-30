Patch Notes - Version 1.0.6.7

Greetings Managers,

It's with great pleasure that we can now release the 1.0.6.7 update recenrly tested on our Open Beta servers. The content can look small at first but it is resolving two major issues that were blocking the progression of the community.

You can read the update's content through the Patch Notes below.

Patch Notes

3D Course

Fixed an issue in which the majority of riders were piling up in the same place and were no longer moving forward (that could lead to a game crash)

Others

Resolving a game crash issue

Thank you for your continuous source feedback, our team keeps working on improving the quality of the game!