Pro Cycling Manager 2022 update for 30 August 2022

Patch Notes - Version 1.0.6.7

Patch Notes - Version 1.0.6.7
Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Managers,

It's with great pleasure that we can now release the 1.0.6.7 update recenrly tested on our Open Beta servers. The content can look small at first but it is resolving two major issues that were blocking the progression of the community.

You can read the update's content through the Patch Notes below.

Patch Notes

3D Course

  • Fixed an issue in which the majority of riders were piling up in the same place and were no longer moving forward (that could lead to a game crash)

Others

  • Resolving a game crash issue

Thank you for your continuous source feedback, our team keeps working on improving the quality of the game!

