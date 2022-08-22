 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flight Of Nova update for 22 August 2022

[build 759.083.2] Updated Belly Scanner and Thrust Lock behaviour

Share · View all patches · Build 9361817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated - Belly scanner range (increased)
Updated - Thrust behaviour having T-LOCK engaged for Controller and KB+M. ( +/- were uneven)

Changed files in this update

Flight Of Nova Content Depot 1069191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link