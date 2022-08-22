 Skip to content

Mondrian - Plastic Reality update for 22 August 2022

Another Small Update - 1.0.12f2

Hi all! We've pushed another small update today which cleans up some more bugs. Please make sure to update for the smoothest experience!

Bug Fixes
  • Game: Fixed Gems bouncing off holes in the wall when Gem Shields are active
  • Game: Added a check to stop all sound effects from playing when the level has faded out, to stop them looping into the next level
  • Gem Chest: Fixed Point Tick sound effect playing when leaving the screen
  • Gem Chest: Fixed sound effects looping when refilling lives in Arcade mode
  • Gem Chest: Fixed too many lives being added in Arcade mode
  • Museum: Restored a missing Story segment
  • Maker: Fixed Stars not being a selectable shape

