Another Small Update - 1.0.12f2

Hi all! We've pushed another small update today which cleans up some more bugs. Please make sure to update for the smoothest experience!
Bug Fixes
- Game: Fixed Gems bouncing off holes in the wall when Gem Shields are active
- Game: Added a check to stop all sound effects from playing when the level has faded out, to stop them looping into the next level
- Gem Chest: Fixed Point Tick sound effect playing when leaving the screen
- Gem Chest: Fixed sound effects looping when refilling lives in Arcade mode
- Gem Chest: Fixed too many lives being added in Arcade mode
- Museum: Restored a missing Story segment
- Maker: Fixed Stars not being a selectable shape
Changed files in this update