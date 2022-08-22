4th row abilities no longer have activation restrictions
Easier access to multiplayer
Items found in safe can be up to their maximum amount
Increased players inventory space a lot
Increased some items' stackable amount
Fixed doors desync over the network if being interacted rapidly
You don't need score to buy things in vending machine anymore, you need something else
Sense ability is much powerful now
Sun ability is much powerful now
Some fixes too many I don't want to address them all
Floor44 update for 22 August 2022
0.2.6
4th row abilities no longer have activation restrictions
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update