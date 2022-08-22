 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 22 August 2022

0.2.6

Build 9361570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

4th row abilities no longer have activation restrictions
Easier access to multiplayer
Items found in safe can be up to their maximum amount
Increased players inventory space a lot
Increased some items' stackable amount
Fixed doors desync over the network if being interacted rapidly
You don't need score to buy things in vending machine anymore, you need something else
Sense ability is much powerful now
Sun ability is much powerful now
Some fixes too many I don't want to address them all

