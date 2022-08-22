4th row abilities no longer have activation restrictions

Easier access to multiplayer

Items found in safe can be up to their maximum amount

Increased players inventory space a lot

Increased some items' stackable amount

Fixed doors desync over the network if being interacted rapidly

You don't need score to buy things in vending machine anymore, you need something else

Sense ability is much powerful now

Sun ability is much powerful now

Some fixes too many I don't want to address them all