Revengeance Now Makes Explosions! (And More)

Build 9361550 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy

The Revengeance Aura has been redesigned!

Old: Retaliate against all demons for +50% of damage taken.

New: Explode when hit for +75% of damage taken. Triggers secondary explosions on kill.

This aura's explosion has a massive 500 Knockback, which will grant an extra +50 Base Damage when combined with the Black Hole upgrade that boosts spells based on knockback,

Revengeance's Evolution Bloodstream has been adjusted to be multiplicative instead of additive.

Old: Damage increases based on missing HP, up to +50%.

New: Damage increases based on missing HP, up to 1.5x.

Other New Stuff