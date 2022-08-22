Revengeance Now Makes Explosions! (And More)

The Revengeance Aura has been redesigned!
Old: Retaliate against all demons for +50% of damage taken.
New: Explode when hit for +75% of damage taken. Triggers secondary explosions on kill.
This aura's explosion has a massive 500 Knockback, which will grant an extra +50 Base Damage when combined with the Black Hole upgrade that boosts spells based on knockback,
Revengeance's Evolution Bloodstream has been adjusted to be multiplicative instead of additive.
Old: Damage increases based on missing HP, up to +50%.
New: Damage increases based on missing HP, up to 1.5x.
Other New Stuff
-
You can now have multiple copies of the same evolved spell.
-
Rerolling algorithm has been improved. You can now cycle through options much more easily.
-
There is now a chance for treasure chests to drop in endless.
-
Performance with large amounts of enemies colliding has been improved.
-
Fixed a bug where experience gems would not accelerate over time.
-
Fixed a bug where Shield Storm's rotation was not affected by Projectile Speed.
