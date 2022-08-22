 Skip to content

Spellbook Demonslayers Prologue update for 22 August 2022

Revengeance Now Makes Explosions! (And More)

Share · View all patches · Build 9361550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Revengeance Aura has been redesigned!
Old: Retaliate against all demons for +50% of damage taken.
New: Explode when hit for +75% of damage taken. Triggers secondary explosions on kill.

This aura's explosion has a massive 500 Knockback, which will grant an extra +50 Base Damage when combined with the Black Hole upgrade that boosts spells based on knockback,

Revengeance's Evolution Bloodstream has been adjusted to be multiplicative instead of additive.
Old: Damage increases based on missing HP, up to +50%.
New: Damage increases based on missing HP, up to 1.5x.

Other New Stuff

  • You can now have multiple copies of the same evolved spell.

  • Rerolling algorithm has been improved. You can now cycle through options much more easily.

  • There is now a chance for treasure chests to drop in endless.

  • Performance with large amounts of enemies colliding has been improved.

  • Fixed a bug where experience gems would not accelerate over time.

  • Fixed a bug where Shield Storm's rotation was not affected by Projectile Speed.

Changed files in this update

