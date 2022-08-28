UPDATE: Translation to Norwegian language finished enough to be shown in-game (whole UI translated)
FIX: Diagonal signal rotated incorrectly when building track to it at an angle
FIX: Researched basic tracks upgrade did not show as unlocked correctly during story
FIX: Right click input did not work
FIX: Time Saver achievement description was incorrect
FIX: Timetable maps would sometimes show incorrect time in main menu
FIX: Tunnel connected to occupied dead end track could be bulldozed
FIX: Unfulfilled contract rejection penalty was not given
FIX: Very long trains would show incorrect alerts, not stop correctly or behave expectedly```
Rail Route update for 28 August 2022
Hotfix 1.7.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update