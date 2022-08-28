 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 28 August 2022

Hotfix 1.7.7

Build 9361504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: Translation to Norwegian language finished enough to be shown in-game (whole UI translated)

FIX: Diagonal signal rotated incorrectly when building track to it at an angle  
FIX: Researched basic tracks upgrade did not show as unlocked correctly during story  
FIX: Right click input did not work  
FIX: Time Saver achievement description was incorrect  
FIX: Timetable maps would sometimes show incorrect time in main menu  
FIX: Tunnel connected to occupied dead end track could be bulldozed  
FIX: Unfulfilled contract rejection penalty was not given  
FIX: Very long trains would show incorrect alerts, not stop correctly or behave expectedly```

