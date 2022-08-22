 Skip to content

Gunlocked update for 22 August 2022

Hotfix 0.73b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm beginning to think I have an addiction...

  • Backdraft upgrade text has been updated to match the recent balance changes
  • Crystal Drone can no longer be pushed by force weapons

