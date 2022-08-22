BUG FIXES:
.Sfx objects didn't start in stand-alone games anymore (regression)
.fixed a DX9 crash occurring sometimes when loosing focus or resizing the window
.make sure that there are no longer any laser collision when the laser disappears
Update: V1.2.14
