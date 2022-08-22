 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 22 August 2022

v0.8.20.1

v0.8.20.1

Build 9361227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix / Bug: Alignment icon disappears when load the game.
  • Bug fix / Bug: A minion is not spawned so that cannot proceed the game even after killing all enemies on room.
  • Bug fix / Bug: When player click on a reward button for a neutral encounter, the player still get buttons for equip and drop.

