- Bug fix / Bug: Alignment icon disappears when load the game.
- Bug fix / Bug: A minion is not spawned so that cannot proceed the game even after killing all enemies on room.
- Bug fix / Bug: When player click on a reward button for a neutral encounter, the player still get buttons for equip and drop.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 22 August 2022
v0.8.20.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update