PongPong Girl update for 22 August 2022

Patch Notes Version 1.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug where gift data could be wrong.
  • Fixed a bug where purple prop bricks were indestructible due to incorrect gift data. Fixed a bug that could prevent the game from entering the game when there were multiple saves.
  • Fixed a bug where the DLC archive might be lost after uninstalling the DLC and installing it again.
  • Fixed the bug that the corresponding language was displayed incorrectly when the game was first run.
optimization:
  • Fixed text descriptions for some gifts.
  • Added scene effects to the album.

