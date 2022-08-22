Patch Notes Version 1.0.2

Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where gift data could be wrong.
- Fixed a bug where purple prop bricks were indestructible due to incorrect gift data. Fixed a bug that could prevent the game from entering the game when there were multiple saves.
- Fixed a bug where the DLC archive might be lost after uninstalling the DLC and installing it again.
- Fixed the bug that the corresponding language was displayed incorrectly when the game was first run.
optimization:
- Fixed text descriptions for some gifts.
- Added scene effects to the album.
Changed files in this update