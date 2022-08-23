Version 1.6.0

--Additions--
- Added additional modifiers to Epochs including a boost to Command Point Capacity and an Urban Points multiplier. A full breakdown of these additions and changes can be found in the Epoch panel via the Epoch banner in the top right of the screen
--Changes--
- New Regions unlock based on players purchasing the Permission to relocate or found a suburb there using Urban Points - previously this was tied to arbitrary ranks that proved ineffective
- If a player is regarded as inactive by the system, their votes will decay x2 as fast. This is a temporary adjustment with further changes to vote decay coming in a future patch
- Adjusted base zoom levels in suburbs and Player Seal behaviour when viewing suburbs
- Further Empire Map locations can no longer be captured if the connection 'chain' is broken - conquering lands requires a direct line of connection to your home City in order to take place
- Dramatically reduced the Rank requirements for the Rome-only additional housing levels (Initial Rome House becomes available at Rank 550, down from Rank 1000)
- All players Imperial Points will now be removed at the close of each Epoch. Along with the removal from The Senate, we feel this will help the initial days of each new Epoch offer up better opportunities for competition among the Houses
--Fixes--
PLAYER REPORTED - Resolved an issue causing some Suburb Slots in Rome Cities to have invisible Barbarian Huts
PLAYER REPORTED - Finally resolved issues that were impacting the performance of the Alliance Panel. Search functionality with return in a future patch, thanks for your patience on this one!
- Improved the update rate when moving your Legion to an uncontrolled location and attempting to capture it, minimizing the 'Error 3703: Defended' error
PLAYER REPORTED - Senate Points and Prestige values below 1 are now correctly retained between collections
PLAYER REPORTED - Fixed a rare issue that could result in a players fort becoming unrepairable even though damage is applied to it (Error 3509)
PLAYER REPORTED - Resolved an error that was causing the Senate Seat information to remain on screen when departing the Senate
PLAYER REPORTED - Corrected a server check omission that was enabling some players to Forage from locations there were not valid to Forage from (ahem.. Silver Town in LR1) - any further evidence of this should be reported to our Support team
PLAYER REPORTED - Fixed an issue that was causing some Barbarians in Raids to not move during an attack when placed on the extremities of the battle map by the system
- Fixed a missing texture for Super Premium Packs when redeemed via a Code
