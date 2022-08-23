Version 1.6.0

--Additions--

Added additional modifiers to Epochs including a boost to Command Point Capacity and an Urban Points multiplier. A full breakdown of these additions and changes can be found in the Epoch panel via the Epoch banner in the top right of the screen

--Changes--

New Regions unlock based on players purchasing the Permission to relocate or found a suburb there using Urban Points - previously this was tied to arbitrary ranks that proved ineffective

If a player is regarded as inactive by the system, their votes will decay x2 as fast. This is a temporary adjustment with further changes to vote decay coming in a future patch

Adjusted base zoom levels in suburbs and Player Seal behaviour when viewing suburbs

Further Empire Map locations can no longer be captured if the connection 'chain' is broken - conquering lands requires a direct line of connection to your home City in order to take place

Dramatically reduced the Rank requirements for the Rome-only additional housing levels (Initial Rome House becomes available at Rank 550, down from Rank 1000)

All players Imperial Points will now be removed at the close of each Epoch. Along with the removal from The Senate, we feel this will help the initial days of each new Epoch offer up better opportunities for competition among the Houses

--Fixes--

PLAYER REPORTED - Resolved an issue causing some Suburb Slots in Rome Cities to have invisible Barbarian Huts

PLAYER REPORTED - Finally resolved issues that were impacting the performance of the Alliance Panel. Search functionality with return in a future patch, thanks for your patience on this one!