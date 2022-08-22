Legioncraft v1.0.1 update notes

1、Fixed the bug that caused the teaching tutorial level4 to get stuck.

2、Fixed the bug that caused the demon larvae corpse to get stuck and the BOSS could not engage normally.

3、Significantly reduced the difficulty of the achievement "Top Collector".

4、Restored the shortcut key tips of the keys.

5、Lowered the price of the second and third enhancements of the creature enhancements.

6、Reduced the price of the relics drawings.

7、Modified the bug that caused the player's assets to be negative due to lucky 13.

8、Modified a large number of creature values and strengthened some of the BOSSes.

9、Supplemented the English text content which has not been translated and optimized the display.

After the release of the official version received a lot of player feedback, I would like to thank you for your criticism and suggestions!

There are still a lot of content to be modified and added to the list, the optimization of the English version and the production of the traditional Chinese version is also in intense progress. I hope this and subsequent updates will make players more satisfied with "Legioncraft"!

