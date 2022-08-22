[Panorama] Updated map “Desert valley”

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello!

In the next update, in addition to the return of the “Steel championship” and the rework of the mechanics of obtaining items for the ranges, we also plan to completely update the “Desert valley” location. As you have informed us, the location can definitely use a number of improvements. It’s time for these improvements to be implemented!

Panorama

And we will start with the most obvious: the map has been redesigned in terms of its visuals, from the environment to individual objects on the location.

One of the bases was moved further away and a little lower in height relative to the other. The changes have equalized the time it takes for the teams to reach certain positions on the location, as well as made it more difficult to hit the opposite base when shooting from your own base.

Before/After

The bases have become more spacious, and now they have additional covers and shelters to make the gameplay more variable.

Before/After

The configuration of the driveways on the “lower” base side has also been modified. You can see the result in the comparison below:

Before/After

Some small objects that were more of a hindrance than providing any kind of cover, have been removed from the map:

Before/After

On the contrary, a number of other objects that played an important role on this map, were made more noticeable:

Before/After

This passage, that is well known among the players, has been expanded:

Before/After

The grid spacing of the landscape has been reduced several times. This change should make moving around the map smoother than it used to be.

Share your thoughts about the redesigned map in the comments!

