 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Summum Aeterna update for 22 August 2022

Summum Aeterna Patch Notes v0.3.003

Share · View all patches · Build 9360714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix:

  • Fixed Count Xander title
  • Heart icon will not appear with the "Serious Injury" gene, but will still be displayed with temporary status
  • Fixed issue that would block the King of Darkness if all difficulties are unlocked

Changed files in this update

Depot 1815231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link