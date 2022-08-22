[B][H3] August 22 Version Update Notes (Beta) [/ H3][/ B]

Adjust the mastery transformation:

① Leg mastery is now not added to combo rate, replaced by combo rate. (The charm of leg, green happily married dance kick up)

② The continuous stroke rate of Qimen master and fist and palm master increased correspondingly.

③ The combo rate of stealth mastery has been reduced. Tianyin teaches martial arts to strengthen:

① Health cost to damage base increased: 5 extra damage per 10 health cost increased to 12 extra damage per 10 health cost.

(2) Can be superimposed talent "Blood Fight to the end" effect corresponding changes. The new map can be repeated trigger "Nangong martial arts museum" adventure, rumor of a famous warrior in the river's lake called Nangong cold, he is proficient in all kinds of martial arts.

You can practice in Nangong Cold place to improve your own martial arts proficiency attributes, of course, you can also practice for teammates;

Open South Palace cold challenge, super difficult bloody battle, please do what you can... If there is no chance of winning, please beat the plan in the group... Open the wish line for Han to return to the dust. Two new protagonists are added with the following talents:

(1) Resistance: when you have any one of the six basic negative states, your damage is reduced by 5%; Each additional item takes 5% less damage

(2) Speed: At the start of the battle, all party members progress by 10%

BUG fix:

(1) Fixed the issue of not being able to take out apprentices properly during settlement in some cases.

(2) The need to challenge the master in the task of favorable breakthrough to optimize the role of dark gold caused the problem of "expropriation of salary", "kicking the museum" and other behavioral obstacles.