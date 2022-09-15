Jurassic World Evolution 2: Late Cretaceous Pack and Update 4 Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9360447 · Last edited 15 September 2022 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello Park Managers!

We're excited to announce that the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Late Cretaceous Pack is now available, alongside Update 4!

The Late Cretaceous Pack will introduce four incredible new species that your guests are bound to find fascinating. You'll be able to discover the high-flying hunter Barbaridactylus and huge Alamosaurus, which is one of the largest dinosaurs ever discovered. You'll also meet the agile predator Australovenator, and streamlined marine reptile Styxosaurus. These spectacular Late Cretaceous species are sure to make an impressive addition to any park.

Barbaridactylus

With a distinctive head crest, Barbaridactylus is a flying hunter from the Late Cretaceous era that will make a great addition to your park's Aviary.

Alamosaurus

One of the largest dinosaurs ever found, Alamosaurus is a herbivore with large spines running along its back and tail, meaning potential predators would not have an easy time trying to attack!

Australovenator

An agile carnivore with a lightweight frame, Australovenator has flexible arms and a fearsome set of incredibly sharp teeth, making it a daunting predator.

Styxosaurus

With a streamlined shape and large fins, Styxosaurus is an incredibly fast underwater predator that makes for a foreboding addition to a Lagoon - you can also modify Styxosaurus' genome with bioluminescent pattern colours for a real wow factor!

We can't wait to see what kinds of incredible enclosures you create for these four new species and how you incorporate them into your park.

Free Update 4

Releasing alongside the Late Cretaceous Pack is Update 4, which is a free update for everyone who owns Jurassic World Evolution 2. This includes lots of exciting additions as well as some quality of life updates and bug fixes, and all you need to do to access this content is update your game.





You'll be able to customise your park even more with this update, which is bringing you brand new amenity and attraction building decorations like planters and fountains, as well as the exciting addition of decorations that can be placed round the edges and on the bottoms of all Lagoons! These include items like Lagoon Rocks, Lagoon Cages, and even Lagoon Coral, so you have even more control over how your Lagoons look in your park! You'll also be able to change the colour of decorative lights throughout your park thanks to this update, too.

Update 4 also brings with it some changes to how both marine and flying reptiles behave in your park, with some escaped flying reptiles now attacking Capture Team helicopters and causing damage that may lead to them needing to be replaced, and marine reptiles now attacking the sides of their Lagoon when they're uncomfortable - this can lead to injury, so you'll want to make sure their needs are met to avoid this!

Sandbox settings are also getting some new features with this free update, and you'll notice more sandbox options around dinosaur Traits when Gene Editing, including the ability to create negative Traits, the ability to have infinite Traits, and the ability to have infinite Trait points, as well as new Cohabitation settings for Normal, All Like, or No Dislike to give you the most freedom in creating your Jurassic World. Your custom settings for Sandbox Mode will now also save between sessions, so that you can play the way you prefer quickly and easily.

We hope you've enjoyed learning more about some of the new features available in the Late Cretaceous Pack and Free Update 4; what are you most looking forward to trying?

Read below for the full set of patch notes.

DLC 4 - "Late Cretaceous Pack"**Prehistoric Species**

4 x New Species

Flying Reptile Barbaridactylus Dinosaurs Alamosaurus Australovenator Marine Reptile Styxosaurus



Update 4 **Features**

Park Teams

Added the ability to wake up tranquillised dinosaurs using the new "Stimulant Dart" either directly or through task assignment

Added the ability to manually take control of an aviary or lagoon drone from the aviary or lagoon hatcheries. Manually perform tasks such as: Tranquillise Stimulate Medicate Feeder Resupply Photos Medical and Welfare Scans



Dinosaur Behaviours

Capture Team helicopters can now be attacked by flying reptiles

Certain escaped flying reptiles will now attack Capture Teams Cearadactylus Geosternbergia Maaradactylus Pteranodon Tropeognathus Quetzalcoatlus Capture Teams now show a condition bar Destroyed Capture Teams need to have replacement teams purchased

Marine reptiles will now attack lagoon walls when uncomfortable and can become injured

Decorations

Added the ability to change the colour of certain lights within certain Decorations with a new Lighting tab within the Decorations panel New subsection containing all the decorations with editable lights in a single place Added "Edit Light Colour" mode that allows you to click and paint lights within the level quickly The game will swap over to night time setting while in this mode, to aid light colour changes

Added land-based decorations 4 x Jurassic Park Banners (JP) 1 x Jurassic Park Light (JP) 1 x Spinosaurus Sign (JP) 1 x Toilet (JP)

Added ability to attach decorations to the edges of all lagoons and added the following decorations 1 x Lagoon Fountain (All) 2 x Lagoon Planters (All) 1 x Lagoon Jurassic Park Banner (JP) 1 x Lagoon Jurassic Park Pillars (JP) 2 x Lagoon Jurassic World Sails (JW)

Added ability to attach decorations to the bottom of all lagoons and added the following decorations 2 x Lagoon Cages (All) 4 x Lagoon Lights (All) 5 x Lagoon Rocks (All) 2 x Lagoon Boats (All) 2 x Lagoon Thermal Vents (All) 5 x Lagoon Coral (All) 1 x Indominus Rex Skeleton (All)

Added amenity and attraction building decorations 3 x Planters 1 x Amber Planter 2 x Fountains 1 x Pole 1 x Jurassic Park Pillar



Capture Mode

Added additional overlay options to the Capture Mode filters Added 6 x postcard overlays Added 4 x stamp overlays



Quality of Life Updates

Cameras Game camera can now be moved into the water of lagoons

Lagoons Adjusted the clarity/transparency of the lagoon water

Buildings Adjusted the clarity of the lagoon viewing stands glass so you can see more into the lagoon water Added the ability to toggle between multiple viewing points on guest buildings Added viewing points to the Amphitheatre building Added option to hide the UI when in Guest Views

Park Teams When one dinosaur is welfare scanned by a Ranger Team, it will now also scan all dinosaurs in its territory and all dinosaurs in cohabiting/shared territories Made it possible to re-open a park tour by assigning a Ranger Team to any building connected to its tour network, instead of just a single building

Tours Allow tours to be connected in either direction Players can now choose the travel direction of their tours Show the tour travel direction on the track

Dinosaurs Readjusted the scale of the Jurassic Park 3 Pteranodon Optimised and reduced the cost of feathered species for the Species Limit on PS4 and Xbox One consoles Enable marine reptiles' status icons to be visible underwater

Dinosaur Behaviours Dinosaurs have an extra chance to gain certain traits in biomes with extreme climates. In Alpine and Taiga biomes, dinosaurs are more likely to gain the Hungry trait. In Desert biomes, dinosaurs are more likely to gain the Thirsty trait. Cohabitation Balance Added a Likes relationship between Hadrosaurid and Ceratopsids Added a Likes relationship between Ornithomimosaurids and Ceratopsids Ceratopsids can now cohabit with other Ceratopsids, with certain exceptions Triceratops can't cohabit with Styracosaurus, Torosaurus or Sinoceratops Torosaurus can't cohabit with Styracosaurus, Pachyrhinosaurus or Sinoceratops Styracosaurus can't cohabit with Sinoceratops Sinoceratops can't cohabit with Pachyrhinosaurus Nasutoceratops can't cohabit with Chasmosaurus or Pentaceratops Chasmosaurus can't cohabit with Pentaceratops Territories now decay quicker in cases where the area is not desirable, or overlaps other disliked territories, or the territory is over the size it needs to be. When two dinosaurs fight over territory overlap, remove the territory of the loser around where the fight happens Marine Reptile territory stats will now decay slightly slower Allow dinosaurs that don't fight their own species to choose a new Alpha or Herd Leader using social interactions rather than combat Make flying reptiles regain stamina when eating and drinking

Sandbox Mode Redesigned the Sandbox Settings so it's more readable Custom settings now are saved between sessions Added the ability to create negative Traits when Gene Editing Added the ability to have infinite Traits when Gene Editing Added the ability to have infinite Trait points when Gene Editing Added new Cohabitation Sandbox Setting with settings for Normal, All Like or No Dislike Added new Instant Construction/Destruction Setting Added new Infinite Candidate Refreshes setting Prevent the "Dinosaur Combat Frequency" setting from disabling dinosaurs hunting guests

Challenge Mode Blocked deletion of Control Centre in Challenge 06 Exceeding the Challenge species limit no longer flags the save as requiring a higher spec platform Setup per level save images for Chaos Theory Challenge Mode saves

Chaos Theory Mode Return to Isla Nublar - Added fail state to dinosaur scanning stage - all dinosaurs must be kept alive Jurassic World Dominion - Changing button prompt during second wrangling objective to use the correct button

Loading Screens Added quotes from Jurassic World Dominion to the loading screen quote pool

UI Made Path Capacity and Overcrowding information visible during path placement Made path heatmap information more responsive to changes in the park Added the ability to use right mouse click to back out on the full screen management screens Change the "Missions" title in Management screens to "Missions & Contracts" in some levels Added a "Guest Park Issues" section to the Finances management screen to help guide players to how to improve their parks Display star rating targets on "area locked" icons that are locked by star rating Map icons for buildings, fences and tracks in locked areas now also appear grayed out to further highlight the difference between locked areas and non-locked areas. Added time remaining to next refresh of Scientists in the hiring pool Allow the player to refresh Scientists in the hiring pool Can be used once per financial period Players will need to pay to refresh the pool Added the Scientist name to the task list for Rest tasks Added option to assign scientists to rest directly from the task allocation screen Improved map feedback for blueprint fences Now allow hyphen input when renaming assets Contracts - Changed all profit and revenue contracts to use per minute values, rather than per month. Fixed wrong save image for Sierra Nevada sandbox level Long dinosaur names do not get truncated anymore in the egg select panel Pylon wires blocking construction will now be highlighted with red

Accessibility Added an accessibility option to allow for setting a custom HUD background opacity

Terrain Now allow terrain editing around destination flares on the landscape



Bug Fixes

Sandbox Mode With Infinite Lifespan turned on, removed visible ageing and stamina effects from occurring Washington - Fixed the capture camera not being able to reach the floor Jurassic World - Added Monorail to arrival point building limit list; prevents you from placing additional functioning arrival points Fixed scientist training levels not becoming re-locked when enabling research in sandbox mode Hidden any scientist-related information in building tool-tips when scientists are disabled in sandbox mode Fixed reloading save on Isla Nublar 1993 resetting the colour grade to "Jurassic Park"

Challenge Mode Jurassic World/Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom - Changed mission giver to be Cabot Finch

Campaign Mode Fixed situation where scientists could have their maximum skill levels increased when being carried over from one campaign level to the next

UI Fixed "Demolish" shortcut not being present when building Hidden the Calamity bar when in Gene Editing Fixed the Ranger Team Flare taking priority use of the F key and cannot be rebound by the player Added Antarctica landmass to the Expedition Map and moved the dig site for the Hanson formation Added the Dominion film logo to the Sinoceratops Updated Claire Dearing portrait during the Jurassic World Chaos Theory level Territory along the edge of aviaries better matches the shape of the aviary domes Fixed the Champlain Valley skin variant colour not matching in game colour for Edmontosaurus Hidden Difficulty In Save/Load Island Menus for Sandbox levels

Buildings and Decorations Various building art and optimisation improvements Fixed the DFW Emergency Shelter costing half the price of all other Emergency Shelters Fixed DFW era decorations being place-able on Chaos Theory 3 Fixed some Jurassic Park buildings having Jurassic World logos on them Fixed being unable to demolish enclosure marker decorations with single demolish tool

Dinosaurs Increased the maximum number of transport flares in world at once Fixed comatose dinosaurs waking up when shot with tranquillisation dart Fixed dinosaurs with comatose caused by Hypothermia being woken up when shot by Capture Teams Removed ivy poisoning from triggering outside of specific Chaos Theory levels Fixed multiple disease deaths displaying a different disease to one the dinosaur had Fixed some dinosaurs getting stuck at the end of locomotion or in social interactions Additional fix to keep flying and marine reptiles in their enclosures Fixed flying reptiles getting stuck inside aviary hatcheries when you use multi transport only Adjusted the less vibrant pattern on the Jurassic World Pteranodon Fixed ragdolling dinosaurs interacting with buildings when being winched

First Person View Fixed not being able to begin First Person View mode in shallow water After accessing a building from First Person View, fixed the player not being returned to First Person View afterwards if they performed certain actions

Guests Fixed guests not avoiding AI-driven gyrospheres

Jurassic World Database Fixed Tylosaurus having incorrect diet information Added JWDB image for comfort gene mod

Park Teams and Tours Fixed helicopters when transporting multiple dinosaurs clipping into each other Fixed Jurassic Tour vehicles spawning off to the side of the track and becoming stuck

Species Viewer Fixed Wuerhosaurus and Kentrosaurus Camp Cretaceous variants pose issues in the Species Viewer

Environments Fixed grass flickering unnaturally

Localisation Fixed translations for Korean, French, Italian, Russian, German, and Mexican Spanish according to players’ feedback. Fixed mismatches between audio and subtitles Various localisation issues fixed across 13 languages

Misc Various stability issues fixed Various optimisations Various text issues fixed



Dominion Biosyn Expansion Features

Added additional amenity and attraction building decorations

1 x Biosyn Lights

1 x Biosyn Fountains

1 x Biosyn Sculptures

Dominion Biosyn Expansion **Quality of Life Updates **

Campaign Added prompt text to tell the player they need 100% genome for feathered dinosaur species



Dominion Biosyn Expansion Bug Fixes