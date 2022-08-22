 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 22 August 2022

Update, Version 20220822

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
[Queensmouth Town Hall]New battle background for the 1F and 2F.
[Queensmouth Town Hall]New battle background for the shelter.
[Queensmouth Town Hall]New battle background for the mayor's office area.
[Wrong Side of the History]The story continues. (If you don't mind spoilers, it has been updated to the wiki: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Quest:_Wrong_Side_of_History)
##########System#############
A battle can now more ways to help deliver story narratives.
An example appears in the latest story of [Wrong Side of the History].
##########DEBUG##############
Fixed several bugs that happen when an enemy group has no enemy at the moment.
简体中文
##########Content############
【王后镇城镇大厅】1楼和2楼有了新的战斗背景。
【王后镇城镇大厅】地下掩体有了新的战斗背景。
【王后镇城镇大厅】镇长的办公室有了新的战斗背景。
【历史的错误一侧】故事继续。（如果你不介意剧透的话，维基已更新了新的内容：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Quest:_Wrong_Side_of_History
##########System#############
战斗中现在可以加入更多的故事剧情的展开方式。
在最新的【历史的错误一侧】的剧情中包含这样一场战斗的例子。
##########DEBUG##############
修复了敌人队伍中暂时没有敌人时发生的一些BUG。

