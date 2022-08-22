Yesterday when I imported new translations for the German language, I broke the translation. Many special characters were replaced with question marks. This has been re-done and patched. I am very sorry to everyone for any inconvenience.
Game Dev Masters update for 22 August 2022
German Translation Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
