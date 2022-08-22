 Skip to content

Game Dev Masters update for 22 August 2022

German Translation Fix

Build 9360382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yesterday when I imported new translations for the German language, I broke the translation. Many special characters were replaced with question marks. This has been re-done and patched. I am very sorry to everyone for any inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

