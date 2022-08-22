 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 22 August 2022

v0.2.8 - New skill: Black Hole

Share · View all patches · Build 9360362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Black Hole: Summons a black hole, sucking all monsters in between.
Upgrade: The black hole gets bigger and causes an explosion when it's about to disappear

