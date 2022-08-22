- Wrench fix - able to move/reset vehicle, trailers now also moves a bit to be able to unstuck them if needed
- Proper stairs available in shop now - make sure to buy new one
- Removed ambulance from map for now as it's not used yet
Food Factory update for 22 August 2022
Bug Fixes 1.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update