Food Factory update for 22 August 2022

Bug Fixes 1.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Wrench fix - able to move/reset vehicle, trailers now also moves a bit to be able to unstuck them if needed
  • Proper stairs available in shop now - make sure to buy new one
  • Removed ambulance from map for now as it's not used yet

