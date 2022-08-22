 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Koi Farm update for 22 August 2022

Koi Farm patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9360285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear koi farmers,

The latest patch turns MSAA (soft edges) on by default, unless it is turned off in the menu. The patch also includes some compatibility fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1518811
  • Loading history…
Depot 1518812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link