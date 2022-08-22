More new exercises added.

New core exercises added:

Janda Crunch

Hundreds

Dead Bugs

Full Leg Plank March

Jojomo noticed the sound notification for Wide Grip Push Ups wasn't triggering. This didn't happen on testing on my PC, but I will keep testing and will keep an eye out for if this happens and fix this if I encounter it. Maybe it happens when switching to a particular exercise from Wide Grip Push Ups, so I will double check the code for notifications on all exercises over the next few weeks.

Thank you for all the encouragement by players to improve this app and also for all the ideas lately for sister apps that can run alongside Boot Camp Fitness in the future.