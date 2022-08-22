 Skip to content

BEATBOX BATTLE update for 22 August 2022

Beta Patch 1.0.1

Build 9360203

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the lobby, removed Nanite architecture, added a stage.
  • Fixed an issue with the character creation button.
  • Removed the settings menu from the lobby - settings can still be set once joined a game or beatbow level.
  • Added a starting zone, a level where the beatbox adventure begins.

Detailed release notes

There are a few changes coming to the Beatbox Battle game. This release has a considerable reduced file size, no longer includes Nanite content. The initial public release Beta 1.0.0 featured content based on the new Unreal Engine 5 Nanite architecture. https://docs.unrealengine.com/5.0/en-US/nanite-virtualized-geometry-in-unreal-engine/

We've decided to reduce or entirely remove the amount of Nanite content, in order to improve gameplay performance for older computer systems, and to reduce the overall game download file size.

Another change, the game world will no longer be designed as one big map. Initially, during Alpha testing we thought to design one big island with all features in one place. Instead we now setup the world toward a progression with many different smaller locations to discover in the process.

What's next?

The next patch will begin rolling out the starting zone quests.

Changed files in this update

