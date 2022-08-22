 Skip to content

China: Mao's legacy update for 22 August 2022

Homeland or Death!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Comrades!

The Homeland or Death DLC is out now, you can buy it:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1953680/_/?beta=0

We will be very glad if you support us with your purchase in such a difficult time!
Have a nice game!

