Update 1.03

Build 9360129 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 09:09:05 UTC

Hi Guys,

Here is the 1.03 update with tweaks, bug fixing and improvements. I am planning a bigger update next month, so stay tuned!

Some of the major fixes/improvements are listed below:

improved performance Part II, will continue

raids only come once per year now on Normal difficulty(no matter the year), but it might have one or two raiders extra, based on how far you are in the game.

bonus villager at start, spawns near your village elder.

improved some instances where the villager tried to go to herbalist when whey were healthy.

made a safecheck to make sure the raiders attack after a certain time.

improved how villagers with no tools act, so players will notice them

in some cases you couldn't assign a certain village to a job, and there wasn't always feedback for that.

the blue workbar now is disabled when is not needed.

farmers check if is autumn when trying to reap the harvest.

fixed a bug where you couldn't place mine on a mine spot.

fixed a bug with some scouts showing TEXT instead of the time they need to explore

fixed a bug with people getting stuck in certain buildings while they were built.

fixed a bug with animals not being slaughter for meat by the farmers

fixed a bug with some buildings like Fishery were able to be built on ground at the start of the game.

Thanks for your support,

George