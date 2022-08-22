 Skip to content

Flight Of Nova update for 22 August 2022

[build 759.083.1] HotFix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed - Yaw force (it’s now progressive and follows input axis value)
Fixed - Missing platform collider at Alcoutim station (reported by Eiko)

