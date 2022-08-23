Fixes and Tweaks!

Hey everyone, hope you're doing well! Fixed some bugs and improved visuals.

Fixed misplaced Buckman Dialogue Prompt

Fixed Problem with monsters spawning during mummy-love.

Fixed bug in last level where 'Press Space to Skip' was stuck.

Re-balanced some post-processing effects, brightened everything up a bit.

Fixed problem with certain level intro cinematics not progressing to player-control.

All known bugs have been solved atm. If you come across any, please leave them in the discussions, and I'll fix them ASAP! Thanks and hope you have fun!