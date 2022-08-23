Fixes and Tweaks!

Hey everyone, hope you're doing well! Fixed some bugs and improved visuals.
- Fixed misplaced Buckman Dialogue Prompt
- Fixed Problem with monsters spawning during mummy-love.
- Fixed bug in last level where 'Press Space to Skip' was stuck.
- Re-balanced some post-processing effects, brightened everything up a bit.
- Fixed problem with certain level intro cinematics not progressing to player-control.
All known bugs have been solved atm. If you come across any, please leave them in the discussions, and I'll fix them ASAP! Thanks and hope you have fun!
Changed files in this update