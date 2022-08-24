Update v1.0.5 - SKIPPING, BALANCING & BUG FIXES

Welcome to v1.0.5 - Including some NEW FEATURES, the start of some changes to difficulty and some lovely bug fixes! A MASSIVE thank you to everyone who has left reviews, we've now hit the AMAZING 200 mark, with a whopping 94%!! If you haven't yet left one, please consider it as they help us out no end!

v1.0.5 NOTES

Some COOL NEW FEATURES:

Made the DeepCoat sections skippable

These are now treated like their own cutscenes, so you can skip them with SPACE

You can skip dialogue by holding down E for 1 second

If you're on your second playthrough (or just in a hurry!) you can hold down the continue button (E by default) and we'll skip that for you!

Game Changes:

Added the ability to change your difficulty mid-game! If you’re struggling with a particular fight you can now turn down the difficulty in the gameplay options to turn up the heat on those baddies!

Made changes to each graphics option for better performance

Reduced the shake from the WetOnes for a more fun time surfing

Mission 9: Added a checkpoint after the first big fight to improve the flow of the level

Fixed up some enemy animations and fading during/post combat for clarity

Improved player positioning on respawning

Blocked standing up in vents

Made the fab slap last 1.25x longer on easy difficulty

Balanced out the Karens attacks in Mission 4, Mission 6 and Mission 9

Made it so that hp resets at the retro phase of the Swagman boss fight

Made improvements to the Swagman animations and projectiles

Added health to Mission 7 to ease the difficulty in the final fight

Made damage windows better balanced on all difficulties in the Swagman boss fight

* Made sure each toilet can be flushed without having to climb inside it



Bug Fixes: