 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fashion Police Squad update for 24 August 2022

Update v1.0.5 - SKIPPING, BALANCING & BUG FIXES

Share · View all patches · Build 9360053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to v1.0.5 - Including some NEW FEATURES, the start of some changes to difficulty and some lovely bug fixes! A MASSIVE thank you to everyone who has left reviews, we've now hit the AMAZING 200 mark, with a whopping 94%!! If you haven't yet left one, please consider it as they help us out no end!

v1.0.5 NOTES

Some COOL NEW FEATURES:
  • Made the DeepCoat sections skippable

These are now treated like their own cutscenes, so you can skip them with SPACE

  • You can skip dialogue by holding down E for 1 second

If you're on your second playthrough (or just in a hurry!) you can hold down the continue button (E by default) and we'll skip that for you!

Game Changes:
  • Added the ability to change your difficulty mid-game! If you’re struggling with a particular fight you can now turn down the difficulty in the gameplay options to turn up the heat on those baddies!
  • Made changes to each graphics option for better performance
  • Reduced the shake from the WetOnes for a more fun time surfing
  • Mission 9: Added a checkpoint after the first big fight to improve the flow of the level
  • Fixed up some enemy animations and fading during/post combat for clarity
  • Improved player positioning on respawning
  • Blocked standing up in vents
  • Made the fab slap last 1.25x longer on easy difficulty
  • Balanced out the Karens attacks in Mission 4, Mission 6 and Mission 9
  • Made it so that hp resets at the retro phase of the Swagman boss fight
  • Made improvements to the Swagman animations and projectiles
  • Added health to Mission 7 to ease the difficulty in the final fight
  • Made damage windows better balanced on all difficulties in the Swagman boss fight
    * Made sure each toilet can be flushed without having to climb inside it
Bug Fixes:
  • Mission 12: Fixed up some geometry in the last engine room
  • Fixed an issue with using the weapon wheel to change weapons after a fab slap
  • Changed the Armor Bar to be correct
  • Fixed a bug where on some graphical presets, neons weren’t appearing neon
  • Fixed a bug where your kill stats would break after dying and restarting at a checkpoint
  • Fixed up a variety of dialogue issues in missions and on the map
  • Made lots of improvements to Mission 11 including making swinging easier and blocked off some gaps in the level
  • Mission 9: Blocked of some space behind some enemies where it was possible to get stuck
  • Fixed up some lovely art inside the art gallery
  • Patched up some out-of-bounds areas in Mission 1, 5 and 9
  • Stopped announcer text from popping through walls
  • Blocked off an area where it was possible to get stuck in the final fight

Changed files in this update

Depot 1319461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link