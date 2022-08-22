[UPDATE] 2022.08.22 Patch Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
**Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.**
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
- Added Gathering/Mining/Fishing mastery.
- The concept of great success has been added to the Gathering/Mining/Fishing.
- You can get twice as many items as you get with a 10% chance.
- Increased mastery increases the probability of great success.
- We modified the color of the monster's name to change depending on the remaining HP of the monster.
- The less HP a monster has, the more its name changes to black.
- You can infer the remaining HP by looking at the name.
- A problem has been identified that the feature only applies to the current host user.
- Please understand that it will be modified so that all users can see it in the update tomorrow.
- The warning message for the broken weapon has been modified to occur only at the moment the weapon is broken.
- Instead, we modified the effect to be printed at the moment the weapon was broken.
- Some improvements have been made to Quick Slot usability.
- We modified the quick slot to output faster.
- We modified the icon to be bigger when mouse over in the quick slot.
- The improvement in the use of potions during the combat mode will be updated within this week, so we would appreciate it if you could wait a little longer.
-
Added to switch combat mode from normal mode to Q/E/R key.
-
The Jenkins NPC has been modified to appear near the early Darkies cabin, too.
-
The duration of the 'Brave Jenkins!' skill has increased.
-
We modified the craft recipe so that you can see the tooltip of the item in case of mouse over.
-
The right top quest tracker has been modified to remain even after reconnecting.
-
We modified it so that the direction the player is looking at on the map appears.
-
The item has been modified to float on the water.
-
The 'Buy 10 pcs' and 'Sell All' features have been added.
-
We modified it to prevent the Spector from appearing in the skeleton attack event.
-
We modified it so that you can check the version of the game on the room list.
-
We have added the whetstone item description.
-
We've lowered the number of monsters that appear on the way up to the unnamed tower in the Darkess area.
-
Some terrain has been modified.
