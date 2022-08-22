 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 22 August 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.08.22 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

**Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.**

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update
  • Added Gathering/Mining/Fishing mastery.
  • The concept of great success has been added to the Gathering/Mining/Fishing.
  • You can get twice as many items as you get with a 10% chance.
  • Increased mastery increases the probability of great success.
  • We modified the color of the monster's name to change depending on the remaining HP of the monster.
  • The less HP a monster has, the more its name changes to black.
  • You can infer the remaining HP by looking at the name.
  • A problem has been identified that the feature only applies to the current host user.
  • Please understand that it will be modified so that all users can see it in the update tomorrow.
  • The warning message for the broken weapon has been modified to occur only at the moment the weapon is broken.
  • Instead, we modified the effect to be printed at the moment the weapon was broken.
  • Some improvements have been made to Quick Slot usability.
  • We modified the quick slot to output faster.
  • We modified the icon to be bigger when mouse over in the quick slot.
  • The improvement in the use of potions during the combat mode will be updated within this week, so we would appreciate it if you could wait a little longer.

  • Added to switch combat mode from normal mode to Q/E/R key.

  • The Jenkins NPC has been modified to appear near the early Darkies cabin, too.

  • The duration of the 'Brave Jenkins!' skill has increased.

  • We modified the craft recipe so that you can see the tooltip of the item in case of mouse over.

  • The right top quest tracker has been modified to remain even after reconnecting.

  • We modified it so that the direction the player is looking at on the map appears.

  • The item has been modified to float on the water.

  • The 'Buy 10 pcs' and 'Sell All' features have been added.

  • We modified it to prevent the Spector from appearing in the skeleton attack event.

  • We modified it so that you can check the version of the game on the room list.

  • We have added the whetstone item description.

  • We've lowered the number of monsters that appear on the way up to the unnamed tower in the Darkess area.

  • Some terrain has been modified.

