[UPDATE] 2022.08.22 Patch Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.**

Today's update history.

Added to switch combat mode from normal mode to Q/E/R key.

The Jenkins NPC has been modified to appear near the early Darkies cabin, too.

The duration of the 'Brave Jenkins!' skill has increased.

We modified the craft recipe so that you can see the tooltip of the item in case of mouse over.

The right top quest tracker has been modified to remain even after reconnecting.

We modified it so that the direction the player is looking at on the map appears.

The item has been modified to float on the water.

The 'Buy 10 pcs' and 'Sell All' features have been added.

We modified it to prevent the Spector from appearing in the skeleton attack event.

We modified it so that you can check the version of the game on the room list.

We have added the whetstone item description.

We've lowered the number of monsters that appear on the way up to the unnamed tower in the Darkess area.