The Decals Update is now live on Steam!

This update brings an entirely new cosmetic aspect of building to the game, and we can’t wait to see what you build with it! The feature itself is free for everyone, with four different categories of Decals available for free. If you decide that you like the feature & want more, we have the Expression Pack and the Action Pack available to really make your builds stand out!

Other things included in the update: New outfits added for players who have purchased the High Seas expansion, new clean skin for blocks (no more nubs if you don’t want them!), leaderboard resets in Rally and on Race Island, various bug fixes and three new free blocks for all!

Bug fixes include our most requested - you will no longer accidentally select blocks behind the camera when using drag select!

We also introduced three new free blocks to the game for all players: