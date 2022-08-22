v1.0.10 patch notes:
● Added the explanation tips for each theory when choosing a constellation of Rui.
● Updated some explanatory text and images in Eira's notes.
● Fixed the problem that some NPCs didn't have a message bubble above their heads when they had related quests or dialogues.
● Fixed an issue where the skills and talents of the Demon God "Rufus" didn't level up with the intimacy increasing.
