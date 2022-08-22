New Machines! Free Content Update #4 + Patch 1.7 Now Available!

More free content for Farming Simulator 22: The fourth free content update is now available to download on PC and consoles. It's part of patch version 1.7 and adds new vehicles and tools.

A lot of other additions and quality-of-(farming)-life improvements are included, too. If you're connected to the internet, the patch should be downloaded and installed automatically before the game is launched. Find the changelog below.

New CLAAS Machines For You!

With the CLAAS XERION 5000 Anniversary Edition (Skin) and the CLAAS LINER 4900 Business, two more machines by the industry-leading German manufacturer are introduced to Farming Simulator 22. Take a look at them in our video trailer for the content update and find all additions and changes that are included in patch 1.7 below!

Changelog: What Else is New in Patch 1.7?

As always, Patch 1.7 includes a variety of other additions and improvements to enhance the farming experience. Find the complete list below!

New additions

CLAAS XERION 5000 Anniversary Edition (Skin)

CLAAS LINER 4900 Business

Changes & Improvements

Fixed and improved mission availability

Adjusted displayed working width of GRIMME Evo 290 and Ropa Keiler 2

Increased GRIMME Evo 290 capacity to 12m³

Fixed bunker position of GRIMME Evo 290 in work mode

Improved interior coloring on John Deere vehicles

Fixed attacher joint on Quicke Q3M

Fixed yield increase on forage harvesters with silage additives

Lime heaps tipped onto the ground can now be steeper

Fixed license plate light visibility while no license plate has been configured on some vehicles

Fixed AI with turned cabin on CLAAS XERION 5000

Fendt / Massey Ferguson IDEAL MY23 Updates

Modding

Added DIFFERENTIAL_SPEED sound modifier

Fixed crawler translation offset xml attribute

Added ‘useRandomYRot’ xml attribute for greenhouse plants

Fixed loading of map hotspots with localized titles

Known Issues

Demolish button not accessible with controller/keyboard

