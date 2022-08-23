Prime of Flames EA Version is AVAILABLE now

Hello everyone, it is really glad that Prime of Flames EA Version is LAUNCHED today. Do not miss 10% OFF in the first week!

The major contents in EA Version:

●Camp Opened:

Lodge unlocked powerful treasures, and Totem unlocked special Character Skill. Altar will unlock more Start Emissary with different talent. Market and Smithy will provide more Resources and Items that will make your journey more interesting.



●More Chapters:

There are 6 Chapters for every Clan - Ninelie, Evernight and Bronion instead of 1 Chapter in Demo.

Also there are more powerful BOSSES, special Items, Treasures and Events in EA version.



●Endless Mode：

The most challenge part in the game is Endless Mode - Abyss. You will lost your characters permanently if she died. So watching out your every single step.



Note: Endless Mode and Journey share your Save File. So New Game in Home Menu will reset your process in Endless Mode and Journey.

Thank you so much again for your support and help. Hope you guys will like my game that is the best thing for my team.

Please kindly reach out to us in Steam Community or Discord if you have any questions in the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1937750/_/