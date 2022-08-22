Option to disable friendly fire, adjust the color of lasers, and more!

Version 0.5550920376

🎯 [Misc] You can now set friendly fire to "None" (henceforth the default value). If "None" is set, collisions are disabled between player bullets/beams/etc and player ships - unless the bullets/beams/etc provides useful buffs to other players.

🎯 [UI] Descriptions have been added for all friendly fire options.

🎯 [UI] You can now change the color of the laser sight. This option is located in the user interface section of the main menu options.

🎯 [UI] The "Loot filter" has been renamed "Item filter"

🎯 [UI] The modals in the storage (edit tab label and filters) can now be disabled through the escape/back key.

🎯 [Item filter] Item modifications can now be filtered using the regex text inputs in the character sheet and storage tabs (filter all mods by writing 'mod:').

🎯 [Storage] You can now move all items from all inventory slots to the storage with a single click (X/RMB instead of A/LMB).

🎯 [Shop] You can now sell all items in all inventory slots (X/RMB instead of A/LMB).

🎯 [Dedicated server] There is now an option to change friendly fire in the dedicated server.

🎯 [Balance] The player previously had a base buff to velocity of 100. This stat has been moved as a based buff to all (new) engines.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could result in events (e.g., dungeons) overlapping.